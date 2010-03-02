advertisement
Jamie Wells, lead mobile director for Omnicom Media Digital, addresses NYC Android Meetup

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Jamie Wells, lead mobile director for Omnicom Media Digital served as guest speaker for New York Android Developer Meetup, Thursday, February 19, 2009. Special guest attendee for the meeting, Bradley Horowitz, Vice President, Product Management at Google.

