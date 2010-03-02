advertisement
Meth Project: O.D.

By Fast Company Staff

<p>The Meth Project is a series of public service announcement, created by well-known arists, to illustrate the evils of crystal meth. This one is directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, famous for Amores Perros.</p>

