Crib Sheet: Simon Fuller, Creator of “Idol,” Hulu Series “If I Can Dream”

Although Simon Fuller may not be a household name, his charges are. From sport (David Beckham and Andy Murray) to fashion, (Roland Mouret, FASHIONAIR, that skinny girl, married to the footballer, ooh, what’s her name?) music (Pick any of the TV breakthrough artists of this decade and chances are they’re part of the 19 stable) and TV, he’s one of the media’s canniest performers, and is probably the man behind the biggest watercooler moments of the past decade. And now If I Can Dream has launched on Hulu, a show Fuller has described as “the next frontier.” When it comes to popular culture, this apple-cheeked British smoothie will tell you what you want, what you really, really want, before you even know it. Here are the high points: