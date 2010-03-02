Do Hybrid Cars Emit Excessive Radiation?

Should we add hybrid cars to the list of things that emit unsafe amounts of radiation? A research committee funded by Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection thinks so. The committee studied radiation emitted from various hybrid vehicles over the past nine months with some disturbing results: the current generation Prius is safe, but the Honda Insight, Civic Hybrid, and previous generations of Prius’s all emit “surplus” radiation.

According to The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), any extended exposure to electromagnetic fields higher than 2 mG can possibly cause cancer, while the Israeli Ministry of Health believes 4 mG is the maximum amount of allowable radiation. In a study conducted last year by Israeli Web site Walla! Cars, the Prius, Honda Insight, and Civic Hybrid all released 100 mG of radiation during acceleration. Normal driving of the Prius emitted between 14 and 30 mG of radiation.

The Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection will probably release the results of its nine-month-long study this week, with hybrids classified in three radiation groups. One possible barrier to the study’s release: the car companies involved. Israeli Toyota and Honda dealers have already hired lobbying companies to prevent the study from being seen by the world. Take that as you will.

