San Francisco, Boston, Portland Own the Green Economy

The greening of American industry is in full bloom. Consider the numbers: From 1998 through 2007, the number of green U.S. jobs shot up 9.1%, while the rest of the workforce saw an increase of 3.7%. President Obama is certainly doing his part to make sure such progress continues apace: His stimulus bill dedicated $30 billion to exploring and expanding clean-energy technologies, and in January a $2.3 billion in tax credits went to companies developing new energy ideas and solutions. Here we take a look at five places that are making the most of this decidedly green moment in the economy.

Infographic: Rob Vargas