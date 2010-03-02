918 Spyder Revealed as the First Porsche Plug-in Hybrid

Automakers are revealing plans for plug-in hybrids left and right, so it was only a matter of time before Porsche jumped on board. The 918 Spyder Hybrid concept car, revealed this week at the Geneva Auto Show, supposedly goes 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, gets 78 miles per gallon, and can go 16 miles on pure electric charge. The car weighs a relatively light 3,285 lbs (including batteries) thanks to carbon-reinforced plastic body panels and an aluminum and magnesium chassis.

Auto buffs aren’t convinced that the Spyder can live up to its claims. Jalopnik writes:

We’re educatedly guessing that the 78 MPH figure is only attainable for the first 40 miles or so after a complete charge from a wall socket. Worryingly it seems that the car’s headline performance numbers are also going to be reachable with that full charge. How’re they going to spin that one? 0-60 in 3.4 seconds for 40 miles, then 5.0 seconds thereafter? Hopefully that charge will get you around the 13-mile nurburgring or it’s going to be embarrassing when that polluting Carrera GT passes you in the carousel.

Soon enough, we might have the chance to see whether the Spyder lives up to the hype. While the car is just a concept for now, Porsche claims that that there is a fair chance the Spyder will eventually head into production.

