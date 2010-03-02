Apple Sues HTC for Infringing on 20 iPhone Patents

Whoa, Apple just sued HTC for infringing on 20 patents “related to the iPhone’s user interface, underlying architecture and hardware.” The guns are out.

Steve Jobs’ biting take on the lawsuit:

“We can sit by and watch competitors steal our patented inventions, or we can do something about it. We’ve decided to do something about it. We think competition is healthy, but competitors should create their own original technology, not steal ours.”

Sound familiar? Of course it does, because Nokia’s being accused of the same thing, and Apple had similar nasty comments for Palm as well, though they haven’t led to a lawsuit (yet).

We’re digging up what exactly HTC is in trouble over, with Apple merely stating it’s related to the “iPhone’s user interface, underlying architecture and hardware.” However, it’s worth noting Apple won a fairly huge multitouch patent just a couple of weeks ago, and now they’re nailing HTC for twice as many patent infringements as they busted Nokia on in that countersuit.

Apple’s original set of iPhone interface patents were actually fairly limited when you drill down, but we’ll see pretty shortly what, precisely, they’re suing HTC over. Which should give us a pretty good idea of whether or not this just the first of many lawsuits, since HTC’s not exactly the only other multitouch game in town.

The terse press release, in full: