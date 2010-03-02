Video: Just Watch These Crazy Holographic Drums

Recently, acclaimed commercial director Chris Cairns produced a wacky short film featuring the Scratch Perverts called “Neurosonics Audiomedical Labs Inc.” (Embedded below.) When it came to translate that film into a live performance, he didn’t skimp. To recreate the rotating heads of the previous film, he commissioned a bunch of engineers to create drumkits and turntables topped with HOLOGRAPHIC HEADS. It’s a bizarre effect–just watch the video above. (The sounds produced by the instruments were produced by Beardyman, a beatboxer.)





[Via Limited Hype]