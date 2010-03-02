Eye Candy: OK Go’s Insane Rube Goldberg Machine

You’ll just have to watch the new OK Go to appreciate its geeky awesomeness. But a little bit of background: The video, directed by James Frost, began with a sketch dreamed up the band. Then, they put it to Mindshare/Synnlabs, a collective of engineers and geeks that consults on ambitious art projects, to pull it off:





Of course, the OK Go video isn’t the first mind-blowing machine of this sort. Most famously, there was this commercial for Honda, by Wieden & Kennedy:





Which in turn was an infamous rip-off of a masterpiece by Swiss artists Fischli Weiss: