Intel Executive Sean Maloney Taking Medical Leave After Stroke

Intel said today that Sean Maloney, executive VP and general manager of the Intel Architecture Group, will be taking a medical leave of absence due to his suffering a stroke. Maloney’s prognosis is “excellent” after a period of recuperation, thought at this point to last a few months, and he is expected to resume his duties once he is able. In the meantime, his colleague Dadi Perlmutter, who holds the same title, will be taking over his responsibilities.

Maloney is one of the most visible executives at Intel, having taken a lead on initiatives involving global tech infrastructure. He’s one of Intel’s biggest thinkers, working especially in East Asia on projects like a 40,000km high-speed rail line in China. (You can read more about his contributions to Intel here).

Everyone here extends our hope that his recovery will be speedy, so he can get back to work, doing what he loves.

[Via Intel]