Today in Most Innovative Companies

Amazon: New technology will soon improve the speed, battery efficiency, and price tag of the Kindle and other e-readers. Manufacturing firm Freescale Semiconductor announced today that their new chips will lower the cost of e-readers to roughly $150, a whopping drop for products that usually run anywhere from $200 to $500. The chips will significantly widen the price gap between the Kindle and Apple‘s iPad, which is powered by an Apple-designed chip instead of Freescale’s technology.

IBM: Last week IBM announced a new project with the British Library to preserve terabytes of data before it disappears from the Internet. Research suggests that the average Web site lifespan is only about four to six months; while this is probably a good thing for your friend’s short-lived Twitter page documenting his cat’s eating habits, for news and media outlets, this is a potentially huge lose of information and resources. The new initiative, entitled IBM BigSheets, hopes to analyze and preserve this data, archiving it for future generations.

Microsoft: After a year-long study, results of a collaborative health initiative between Microsoft and the Cleveland Clinic were released today. The pilot program, which tested at-home technology that connected patients and doctors online, saw huge drops in hospital appointments, increasing the number of days between visits for diabetics by 71%. Using Microsoft’s HealthVault software, a super-secure online information storage system, the Cleveland Clinic was able to link real-time patient health to electronic medical records. “The results of this pilot are promising and demonstrate how cost-effective and flexible technology solutions can support patients in better monitoring their chronic conditions from where they live and work,” said Peter Neupert, the VP of Microsoft’s Health Solutions Group.

Apple: A new report from Quantcast suggests that the iPhone is losing its control of the mobile Web. Released today, the data shows that Google’s Android and Blackberry’s RIM are nipping away at the market share of Apple’s smartphone. The iPhone dropped 3.2% in mobile Web consumption, with Android and RIM now representing close to 25% of the market compared to Apple’s 63.7%.