Involving others; the slower, but surer path to good decisions

A Fast Company blog post I wrote a while back, “Going with Your Gut is Not Enough,” generated some interesting online and offline discussions with other entrepreneurs; some of whom differed with my position that making key decisions without the consultation of others may not be the best course of action.

One responder in particular noted that such instinctual decisions are good because they’re based on the person’s past experiences, trials and tribulations. Analyzing issues in great detail by soliciting thoughts of others, this person argued, is merely another way of “second guessing” oneself, and may actually derail what was up to that point a good plan.

I contend that it isn’t actually as much about the plan, rather is about getting the best ideas from the people tasked with executing the plan. Once the right people are in place and the best ideas are surfaced, those who need to execute believe in the plan and see every reason why that plan should succeed.

I find that, decisions are made more swiftly through the course of completing the plan which is typically the bulk of the time allotted for reaching the objective. So, while it took longer to create the plan, it was more efficient reaching the finish line. Net positive result.

Decide slowly and collaboratively so that you have the best plan produced by those who are tasked with execution. Then, let them execute.

Now I fully understand that the trade off in getting input from others may mean such initiatives take longer to get going, and time being of the essence on certain occasions, there’s little margin for error. I’ve been in similar situations here at Red Door Interactive with a host of issues ranging from submitting new business proposals to hiring a new employee to even securing a lease for new office space. But here’s the thing; if the required turnaround time is short, it’s often better to have more folks involved to meet the deadline than going it alone at a billion miles an hour. Critical tasks and data get missed using the latter approach, and often to the detriment of the final outcome. So while the decision-making phase might be longer when you take a moment to call for backup, the execution process will shorten and the results will mostly likely be better.

This debate of whether or not to involve others speaks to a greater discussion over which management style works better; that of a benevolent dictator or one that’s more democratic in nature. The truth is there’s a time and place for both, and one tactic cannot be used for every situation. More often than not, however, getting others involved not only makes for a happier workplace, but a more effective and efficient one.