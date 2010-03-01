The Enabler Model of Corporate Entrepreneurship

For corporate managers who wish to spearhead innovative new businesses

within the existing structure, success depends as much on their company’s innovation

environment as on the strength of their business concept. The pivotal environmental

factors are (1) who, if anyone, within the company has primary ownership for

creating new businesses? And (2) Is money dedicated to corporate

entrepreneurship or are new business concepts funded in an ad hoc manner, through

“slush funds”? .

If you work in a company where the early stages of new business conception

are explicitly supported, encouraged, and often strategically channeled, and

which systematically brings these businesses to the attention of top

management, then your company may fit the Enabler model. (If you company’s

approach is more ad-hoc, it’s more likely to be aligned with the Opportunist

Model, discussed in our last posting.

The Enabler Model assumes

that there are ample good ideas around the company and, more importantly, that

there are individuals and teams willing

to flesh them out. Therefore, recruiting and retaining people who have

entrepreneurial dispositions—and who can and want to operate within a large

company—is essential. Executive engagement is also essential if people are to

trust that the company is committed to turning good and proven concepts into

real businesses. Otherwise, project funding can become a casualty of conflicts

with established businesses, or can degenerate into “bowling for dollars”—as an

alternative source of funds for ordinary business unit projects, or for

projects that the company is not particularly serious about.

So what’s your best

approach for working within the Enabler model? First, make sure that top management is truly

committed to the Enabler process.

Senior-level sponsorship is essential to all corporate entrepreneurship

projects, as we highlighted in discussing the opportunist model. Beyond this, take special effort to consider

how your project, if successful, can be integrated with the companies existing

processes and brands. You may have to be

innovative in more dimensions than just technology, product or solution in

order to ultimately successful.

In the most evolved

versions of the Enabler Model, companies provide clear criteria for selecting

which opportunities to pursue, guidelines for applying for funding,

decision-making transparency, and, perhaps above all, well-defined engagement

from senior management. The selection

criteria for project funding can serve as an important expression of corporate

strategic intent. In some cases, there may be significant benefits to mine from

cross-divisional collaboration. In other cases, a company may want to encourage

innovation in the spaces between businesses or by taking divisional

capabilities into entirely new markets. Providing such strategic direction may

deter corporate entrepreneurship in certain business dimensions, but if it is

well designed, it should encourage a critical mass of effort in those areas

that are deemed most important to the company’s future.

