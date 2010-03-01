We offer it, you buy it; take it or leave it

Does the headline of this article represent an attitude that customers are drawn to? It sounds like a customer strategy taken right from the Seinfeld’s “Soup Nazi” playbook!

Do customers prefer choice and the ability to influence every last detail in their decisions about certain products and services? I say “yes”—they prefer choice. Unilateralism on the part of product and server providers is not the pathway to marketplace success; it creates undesirable friction in the relationship.

The more sophisticated the buyer and the more configurable the product or service, the more giving the customer access to what they want comes into play. Here are a few examples factors that influence choice in a product or service:

– Longevity/useful life of a product or service

More and more products are disposable (and, I should point out, recyclable). A decision about buying a tooth brush does not have the same gravity that an electric toothbrush does. [Which brand and model did my dentist want me to buy?] An electric toothbrush doesn’t have the same purchasing gravity as a new television or a major appliance or a cell phone service contract. A home or car has a long, useful life and is one or the bigger decisions a customer makes so it certainly represents the highest level of purchasing gravity. There is, of course, more choice at the high end.

– Product uniqueness

I can acquire a dress shirt from Lands End in an easy, convenient way—I order online or by phone and a product shows up according to my shipping instructions. Quick, easy, convenient, reliable, and predictable. Or, I can go to a retailer and purchase from the selection they have on hand.