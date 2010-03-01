Sony’s Response to Game System Failure: “Do Not Use Your PS3 System” [UPDATED]

Since Sunday afternoon, PlayStation 3 consoles have been unable to log on to the PlayStation Network and unable to play certain games following a flawed software update. Newer PS3 “Slim” models are unaffected. But with over 20 million older “fat” versions susceptible, what is Sony’s advice? “We advise that you do not use your PS3 system, as doing so may result in errors in some functionality, such as recording obtained trophies and not being able to restore certain data.”

According to Sony, errors include:

The date of the PS3 system may be re-set to Jan 1, 2000.

When the user tries to sign-in to the PlayStation Network, the following message appears on the screen; “An error has occurred. You have been signed out of PlayStation Network (8001050F).”

When the user tries to launch a game, the following error message appears on the screen and the trophy data may disappear; “Failed to install trophies. Please exit your game.”

When the user tries to set the time and date of the system via the Internet, the following message appears on the screen; “The current date and time could not be obtained. (8001050F)”

Users are not able to playback certain rental video downloaded from the PlayStation Store before the expiration date.

How will Sony respond to this error? If it is a software issue, will a new update allow users to get back online and download a fix? Will the PSN remain inaccessible, forcing Sony to mail out discs with system updates? And what if the issue is more significant than that?

When Microsoft was criticized for early models of the Xbox 360 being afflicted by the “Red Ring of Death,” they responded by extending people’s warranties by 3 years and allowing people to send in their machines for free replacements. Will Sony have to implement a similar hardware exchange?

No official word yet on how Sony will fix afflicted PS3s nor how it will compensate those who lost access to PSN or to playing any games since Sunday. Sony has said they are working to fix the error, “We hope to resolve this problem within the next 24 hours.”

Update: Several sites are reporting that the error seems to have fixed itself and games are working again. We are still waiting for official word from Sony.