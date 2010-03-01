advertisement
Did Monocle Magazine Just Fund Its Hong Kong Bureau With Bag Sales? Totes!

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read
Monocle

Monocle magazine, the stylish creation of Tyler Brulé, is planning to open up a new bureau in Hong Kong, funded by the sale of bags. The three-year-old publication, which totes (ah-hah!) itself as the foppish offspring of Wallpaper* and The Economist, has flogged 8,000 bags from its two media outlets–one in London, the other in Los Angeles–has also bagged itself (oh dear) a weekly 30-minute TV slot on BBC World News.

The magazine, which flogs $1,425 branded BlackBerries alongside $30 CDs on its Web site, moved into profit ahead of schedule–which ain’t surprising when you think that an annual subscription costs $112 for just ten issues. And no prizes for guessing that the Hong Kong office will have a shop beneath it. So come on, Tyler, is Monocle a magazine with a shop attached, or vice versa?

