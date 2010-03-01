Inspired Ethonomics: London’s Transportation Transformation for the 2012 Olympics

Transcript:

Ricky Burdett (Chief Design Advisor, Olympic Delivery Authority): Three or four generations ago, the beginning of the 20th Century, 90% of the world lived in the countryside only 10%, lived in the city. That number has changed, and as we now know the majority now live in cities. And if that continues we could be in a situation that 75% of the world’s population could be living in cities. Therefore a small change in the amount of energy consumed by cities and the amount of pollution that they cause, the amount of CO2 that they emit, can make a massive impact on the climate change for the planet.

Nicky Gavron (Deputy Mayor of London 2004-2008): If we don’t reverse the trend in green house gas emissions in cities, we literally don’t save the planet. Moreover we’re very vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. You name it, droughts, floods, heat waves, rising sea levels, many many of the worlds biggest cities are on coastal estuaries.

Brad Pitt: In 2005 mayors from 18 of the world’s largest cities met in London to find ways of working together to fight climate change. It was the beginning of what’s known today as C40.

Philipp Rode (Executive Director, Urban Age Project, London School of Economics): London really has informed the debate, it has been very active in setting up a worldwide network of cities called C40 and this organization is really trying to bring together these innovative efforts on the city level of city mayors to advance the climate change agenda.

Peter Hendy (Commissioner, Transport for London): The world’s cities are already leading world nations in this, the city leaders the C40 group has come together very strongly, to save climate change it has to be tackled in city. Some of the things we’ve done here are groundbreaking, for example looking at low energy consumption from the tube. We introduced some hydrogen buses in conjunction with 10 other cities in Europe and throughout the world. Lessons from that introduction will go into the next generation; probably the third generation will be affordable and that’s where we want to be. Some of lessons you can move even further, even faster by working together than you can separately; certainly sharing the knowledge is increasingly important.