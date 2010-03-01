advertisement
Gummi Bear Chandelier Is the Sweetest Light Source Around

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Compact fluorescent lightbulbs (CFLs) are more energy-efficient than incandescents and cheaper than LEDs, but sometimes the light emitted from the mercury-filled bulbs is a little harsh. So what better way to mellow it than with a gummi bear-laden chandelier?

The Candelier chandelier from Jellio features 5,000 hand-strung acrylic gummi bears surrounding a 50 watt CFL bulb. Only 10 of the 50-pound chandeliers will be made–and we’re guessing they won’t be cheap. But hey, isn’t it worth it to be able to say that you have the sweetest chandelier ever?

[Via Swiss Miss]

