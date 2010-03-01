This secret is well known in the entertainment industry. Imagine you are an agent, and one of your stars earns $3 million per night and you want to bump her up to $4 million a night. How do you do it?

There really is no logical reason that someone should earn more than $3 million for a single performance, so you have to appeal to the emotions. You do this by clustering her appearances and in the midst of the activity book your next set of engagements.

You work for a one-month period when your talent is in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Minneapolis. During those same thirty days, you get her on the cover of every major magazine and on the air of every major talk show. It’s a helluva month for the talent. She will be in nonstop peak performance mode for the entire thirty days.

She does this because the payoff is enormous. Just before the big month starts, you begin reaching out to all of your contacts, telling them it is time to start planning ahead. As soon as the splash starts—that’s what you call a densely coordinated set of events, a splash—you start cutting the next year’s deals.

The people you are negotiating with notice that your talent is everywhere: on TV, the radio, in the press, playing all the big circuits. She must be packing the houses! They will think that surely she is worth the unreasonable amount of money you are charging.

The same principle works when you want to move a whole population of MVPs forward in a large, powerful rush. You create a splash. Here’s how to do it:

Seven Steps to Staging Successful Splashes