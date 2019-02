As Flowing Data points out, this video by JESS3 is less of an infographic, and more of an avalanche of animated statistics. (A la this video or this videoo.)

But it includes some pretty astounding numbers–For example, there are about 740 million Internet users in Asia alone; Facebook serves 6 million pageviews per minute, requiring 30,000 servers; and there are 148,000 new zombie computers created each day by hackers using botnets:





[Via Flowing Data]