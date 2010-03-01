Carbon Accounting Software Market Experiencing Huge Period of Growth

Despite the gridlock in Washington over climate change legislation, and one of the worst economic downturns in the last century, 2009 was a year of growth for the emerging Enterprise Carbon Accounting (ECA) software market. According to a research study recently released by Groom Energy Solutions , EnerNOC , IHS and SAP made acquisitions in the sector, software giants Computer Associates and Microsoft entered the market, and more than $46 million in venture capital was invested in ECA startup companies. Meanwhile, the number of corporations now disclosing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) increased significantly in 2009 and Groom Energy predicts that ECA software purchases will increase 600 percent by 2011.

The research report, “2010 Enterprise Carbon Accounting: An Analysis

of Corporate-Level Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Reporting and a Review

of GHG Software Products,” presents three principal factors that are

behind the momentum of the ECA market.

1. Increased pressure from customers and investors for companies to

create a ‘greener’ public image

2. Cost and energy savings from sustainability investments

3. Mandates from buyers, like the Walmart Supplier Sustainability

Assessment Program that was implemented to measure the environmental

impact of supplier operations.

“In light of the economic climate, sales growth for ECA software

shows the importance of this emerging category,” said Paul Baier, report

author and vice president of consulting services for Groom Energy.

“From politicians like Al Gore and Condoleezza Rice getting involved

with startups, to Microsoft, CA, and SAP, entering the market, our

prediction that 2009 would be the year of enterprise carbon accounting

came to fruition. Our on-going customer and vendor research reinforces

our belief that the ECA market will see explosive growth in size and

global importance in 2010 and 2011.”

The first version of the report was released in Jan. 2008 with an

addendum in May of 2008, to provide a guide for organizations beginning

to track and report their GHG emissions. At the time 40 vendors were

already present in the market and it appeared that that many companies

had grown beyond the use of spreadsheets, which was the traditional tool

used to track GHG emissions. Despite the early stage of the current

ECA market, the 2010 report now identifies a total of 60 vendors and

profiles 20 of them in four category types: environmental health and

safety vendors (EHS), new products from large firms, startup companies,

and energy management firms. Market consolidation is expected to occur

in the next two years.

Eight companies were named 2010 ECA Emerging Leaders in the report.

Ranking was weighted and determined by: number of customer deployments,

technology features, market vision and financial stability.

The current leaders are: