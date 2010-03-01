Social Media Responds to Chile’s Earthquake: We Can Help

As Chilean and international rescue forces work through the rubble cause by the massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit near Concepcion, Chile’s second-largest city, users of social media the world over have undertaken their own rescue measures. Twitter, Facebook, and several of Google’s properties aren’t trivial, now. They’re life-saving, informational tools. An eye-rolling bit of gossip about one of those Kardashian girls can explode through the Web in minutes–and now, news about those in Chile is traveling over the same digital pathways, with the same speed, reaching the same vast amount of people. These are a few ways social media is being used in the wake of the quake.

Google Person Finder

Google’s Person Finder app was also used after Haiti’s earthquake just six weeks ago, and it’s just as phenomenal a tool for those seeking (or providing) information about those at risk in Chile’s. It’s a very simple, bi-lingual tool, with two buttons: “I’m looking for someone” and “I have information about someone.” All information is entered into a central database, now consisting of over 22,000 records, that’s searched by name. It’s even embeddable–here, look.

The information isn’t verified, but it’s still a great, to-the-minute reference point for those seeking information about people who can’t be reached by other means. With over 700 reported dead (and counting), the authorities have their hands full; official records aren’t necessarily better than a quick Google update from somebody who saw your aunt, cousin, or friend walking safe out of a rescue center.

Google Maps Layers

The My Maps feature in Google Maps allows for custom-made layers showing specific results. I’m mostly familiar with it as a means to find, say, non-Starbucks coffeeshops in a given area, but now it’s been put to more noble use as well. Paniko’s Open Shops layer, for example, shows the locations of markets still operating, an invaluable service–especially since many of the larger markets are closed, leading to looting by hungry survivors. Google Maps Mania put together a list of a few other like-minded Maps tools, usually for those wanting to keep track of news updates in Chile. Some track real-time tweets, some monitor local news, and some show the geological effects of the earthquake. Check out the list here.