The Power of Story

The current BMW advertising campaign takes an interesting departure from its traditional “ultimate driving machine” message. It is now selling “joy.” Or as one television commercial puts it, what’s important is “not just what we make, but how it makes you feel.”

Walmart has done a masterful job of evoking a mood that moves saving 10 cents on toilet paper way up the Maslovian scale by asking “What are you saving for?” This transformation and transcendence of low prices into fulfilling a child’s dream is nicely illustrated in their hockey mom webisode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sS_zalCXaI

With so many products and services eventually turning into commodities, the promise of a new experience or a new feeling is a great way to promote those products and services. It “de-commoditizes” them and holds far greater promise than just having a bigger list of features than the other guys.

It’s easy to get absorbed with promoting features and benefits, but then fail to tell the bigger brand story.

This is where marketers can turn to poetry, drama and narrative for the proper inspiration. Features and benefits need to be sewn together into the fabric of story to really get traction with an audience.

Adidas does it with a tagline: Impossible is Nothing