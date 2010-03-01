Is Your Workplace an Exclusive Club? If not, maybe it should be

There

are still a lot of stressed out people going to work everyday. Some of them may

be entering your workplace. They’re worried about the economy, health care, and

their family. They are anxious about the future, and sometimes feel alone. They

wonder if they’ll have a job, and are afraid to make mistakes, so they become

afraid to take risks and their genius hides behind a thin smile.

In

today’s economy, with so many employees feeling so uncertain, and solo in their

silo, you can create an environment where people feel like they belong to

something bigger than themselves or their

“job.”

With

all the research validating the fact that “engaged employees are happy

employees, and happy employees are more productive and make their customers

happy,” (duh) you have the opportunity to engage your employees for little or

no financial investment.

Employees

will flourish if they have a sense of belonging to a community, or the

“exclusive club,” where they are appreciated for the talents, skills and

experience. Whether they are at work for four, eight or ten hours, if they feel

secure, trusted and an essential part of your organization, they will be more

focused, willing to share ideas and resources, and make your customers feel

that they are part of the exclusive club called “your business.”

In

fact, even if people don’t particularly like what they do, they can still feel

good about coming to work, and even move into another position that they do

like.

The more included

employees feel, the more they’ll be engaged and we know the rest. As they make

your customers feel more included and taken care of by your “exclusive club,”

the more they’ll want to return and bring their friends, families and

colleagues to share the experience.