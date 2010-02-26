Today in Most Innovative Companies

Apple: Ever-on-display

David Blaine recently called Steve Jobs a true magician, explaining that he is “the ultimate showman who keeps the audience excited the whole way leading up to the reveal.” And it looks like Blaine’s comments might’ve gone to the Apple honcho’s head, as the company is currently in the process of trademarking the name “Magic Trackpad” with the U.S. Patent Office. With its multi-touch swivels and swipes, I think Steve’s trackpad deserves the title, which was filed under International Classification 009 — oh so close to 007 status, Mr. Jobs.

Cisco: The U.S. is finally getting around to fixing its crappy broadband which was recently ranked a pitiful 19th place in the world. In the next few weeks, Cisco plans to unveil new cutting-edge technology that one insider boasts will “forever change the Internet.” The plan coincides with an FCC initiative to bring faster speeds across the country. Cisco hopes to roll out the technology nationwide–let’s just hope the speeds make even Google‘s much-hyped fast-and-furious fiber-optics feel slow-and-dimwitted.

GE: I can almost guarantee this is the first time a baby woolly mammoth has ever undergone an MRI. Using state of the art medical equipment, GE Healthcare and the International Mammoth Committee caught a glimpse into the past of a 42,000 year-old baby wooly mammoth named Lyuba. After performing a CT scan, scientists were able to look at the inner organs of the extinct behemoth, and determine that Lyuba died likely soon after it slipped into hole and

“inadvertently ingested mud.”

Netflix: The online DVD juggernaut is #1, thanks to your Mad Men addiction and $17/month subscription plan. For the first time ever, Netflix has taken over its arch-nemesis Blockbuster in domestic rental revenue, earning $444 million in the fourth-quarter, and besting the store-based movie rental-chain by close to $50 million.