Fuel-Cell Powered BMW Bike Concept Revealed

It’s fuel cell madness! First Bloom Energy revealed its much-hyped fuel cell-powered Bloom Energy Server earlier this week, and now a group of design students from the ISD of Valenciennes in France have unveiled a slick concept BMW motorcycle powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. The bike doesn’t physically exist yet, but the students imagine that a lithium polymer battery will store electrical energy, while hydrogen can be stored in a 20 liter cryogenic tank where the engine would normally sit. A 100 kilowatt motor provides propulsion.

The bike may only be a concept, but fuel cell-powered vehicles are poised to explode in popularity. Fuel cell vehicle research is expected to be a $4 billion industry this year, and 670,000 fuel cell light vehicles will be sold each year by 2020. In the meantime, check out the BMW motorcycle video below.

[Via Autoblog]