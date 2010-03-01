Work Smart: Three Ways to Use Google Wave in Your Business

Google Wave is an exciting new tool that combines the best features from email, instant messenger, forums, and wiki’s into a single interface. In Wave, a group of people can simultaneously edit the same document in their web browser in real-time. That means that you can watch your co-workers’ cursors type keystroke-by-keystroke on your screen as they work. Wave is flashy and full of potential—but what can you actually use it for?

Right now your organization’s documentation most likely lives in files saved on a shared network drive. Your co-workers copy and edit these documents, email them around as attachments, discuss them during meetings and over IM. Multiple versions proliferate; if one person is editing the file on the shared drive, another cannot because the file is locked. There’s no easy way to see who changed what, or figure out where the most recent version is located. Lengthy email threads fracture collaborative work the same way–with every reply, multiple copies proliferate, and it’s not always easy to see the most current state of the conversation.

Google Wave helps solve these problems. In Google Wave a document is a single, hosted conversation–called a lowercase “wave”–that participants can edit simultaneously in real-time. Participants can chat back and forth as well as co-edit the same text in a wave, and they can also search and playback changes to a wave over time.

Right now the Google Wave Preview is invitation-only, and it’s not close to finished. Still, there are three basic Wave use cases for your business.