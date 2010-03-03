The Right Fight: How to Pick Battles on the Path to Grand Innovation

How does an organization create breakthrough performance time after time? How does a company develop meaningful innovations that work on many levels–for customers, for society, for the planet? How does a leader tell the difference between shortsighted thinking and real progress? The conventional answer is a version of “feel good” wisdom about getting everyone aligned. But it turns out that’s not enough. After building trust and team-work, leading dissent, dissonance, and conflicts to productive and fair outcomes–that is, orchestrating “right fights” is what is required.

To innovate on a grand scale, or to change essential aspects of an organization, agreement is only half the answer. When the path ahead is not clear, productive dissent, diversity, and debate are the key difference between success and disaster.

Our most important ideas need to be refined in the fire of debate. No single perspective holds all the answers. Any single idea taken too far can become destructive. It is a leader’s job to work within the debate to find the best way forward.

Done well, right fights bring out the best in us. Wrong fights–or right fights fought wrong–can distort noble purpose into massive failure, with innocent people getting hurt along the way. Right fights matter in the largest corporations, in small nonprofits, and in every organization in between. They matter in local communities, in the arts, in science, and on a global scale. They matter in times of growth and in times of recession.

What it really takes to lead is this: First, you have to establish clear vision, set strategy, and build alignment. Then you need to systematically orchestrate right fights–and fight them right.

But that’s easier said than done. We’ve all seen destructive and wasteful fights about politics, self interest, and power. How do you know a right fight from a wrong one? And how to you ensure right fights are in fact, fought right?

The Right Fight Principles

How do you pick a right fight? There are three principles to systematically guide your choices: