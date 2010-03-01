Fear Not These Murals: Brian Rea’s Art Is What Keeps Him Up at Night

What’s your worst fear? Ignorance? Credit cards? Smallpox? Illustrator Brian Rea has collected so many fears over the years that they fill up a 7-meter-by-3.5-meter wall. An exhibition entitled Murals that opened at the Joan Miró Foundation in Barcelona last week gave Rea a chance to not only face, but also trace, his worst fears.

Rea keeps many lists. During his last year in New York (2008) he began taking inventory of the things he and other people around him were worried about. “After being there for 11 years, I discovered like most people I had a lot of fears–after a few months, I began to catalog them: physical fears, natural fears, political fears, random, emotional.”

Rea categorized the fears into themes like physical, political, and of course, supernatural.