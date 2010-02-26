Out of the Box Thinking: IKEA Storage Boxes Get Second Life as a Pop-Up Bar

Instead of dumping old storage boxes, why not give them a second life as alcohol-slinging pop-up shops? Designers Diogo Aguiar and Teresa Otto have provided an excellent blueprint for aspiring pop-up bar owners with their temporary bar, a modular white cube made out of 420 IKEA boxes.

The 15-foot-high bar was conceived of and constructed in a month for an architectural competition at Portugal’s Universidade do Porto. An LED net behind the semi-translucent boxes lights up the structure at night, while the range of storage box sizes provides the bar with a “textured skin”. The whole thing is held together by a metal base.

And voila, IKEA products have once again proven to have an infinite number of uses. Who wouldn’t want to stumble upon one of these festive bars on a warm summer evening?