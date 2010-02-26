advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Out of the Box Thinking: IKEA Storage Boxes Get Second Life as a Pop-Up Bar

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
IKEA bar

advertisement

Instead of dumping old storage boxes, why not give them a second life as alcohol-slinging pop-up shops? Designers Diogo Aguiar and Teresa Otto have provided an excellent blueprint for aspiring pop-up bar owners with their temporary bar, a modular white cube made out of 420 IKEA boxes.

IKEA bar

IKEA bar

The 15-foot-high bar was conceived of and constructed in a month for an architectural competition at Portugal’s Universidade do Porto. An LED net behind the semi-translucent boxes lights up the structure at night, while the range of storage box sizes provides the bar with a “textured skin”. The whole thing is held together by a metal base.

IKEA bar

And voila, IKEA products have once again proven to have an infinite number of uses. Who wouldn’t want to stumble upon one of these festive bars on a warm summer evening?

[Via Dezeen]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life