The Road to Recovery Runs Through the DOT

While most jittery unemployment-stat watchers have been focused on a jobs-creation bill snaking its way through Congress, the Department of Transportation recently and somewhat quietly injected $1.5 billion into the economy in the form of funding for road, rail and other infrastructure work. The project has been dubbed the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, plan. (And if ever there was a name that could use some positive PR, that’s it.) TIGER should have a beneficial effect not just on aging bridges and highways, but on the job market, too. There was a time when infrastructure spending was going to be a large part of the economic recovery, and that time may have finally arrived. Here we offer a sample of several of the more intriguing projects–for a full list, check the DOT site.

Infographic: Rob Vargas