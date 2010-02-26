Indian Mobile Phone Sniffs Out Funny Money

We very rarely feature foreign cell phones in Fast Company, but that’s because we’re crashing iPhone snobs (that’s a joke, albeit one with more than a half-truth about it.) But Indian firm Intex Technology’s $100 cellphone has a software app on it that beggars belief.

As well as its unique triple-SIM slot, the IN5030 has an app that works as a counterfeit currency checker. The software currently only works on rupee notes, but I’d be interested to know the impact this cell might have on those rather beautiful zero-rupee notes we featured earlier this month. So beautiful, in fact, that I’m going to paste another pic of them here.

[Via Shanzai]