Indian Mobile Phone Sniffs Out Funny Money

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read
Indian Cell Phones

We very rarely feature foreign cell phones in Fast Company, but that’s because we’re crashing iPhone snobs (that’s a joke, albeit one with more than a half-truth about it.) But Indian firm Intex Technology’s $100 cellphone has a software app on it that beggars belief.

As well as its unique triple-SIM slot, the IN5030 has an app that works as a counterfeit currency checker. The software currently only works on rupee notes, but I’d be interested to know the impact this cell might have on those rather beautiful zero-rupee notes we featured earlier this month. So beautiful, in fact, that I’m going to paste another pic of them here.

zero rupee notes

[Via Shanzai]

