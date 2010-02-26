Hipstamatic iPhone App to Spawn a Million Terry Richardsons

Keen iPhone snappers amongst you who hanker after analog pics might be interested in this cute little $1.99 app. The basic Hipstamatic package includes three lenses and a trio of films, all with a standard flash, and enables you to shoot Virgin Suicides-inspired shots and then upload your now beautifully retro pictures straight onto Facebook.

You can buy additional Hipstapaks–the Williamsburg, Portland, and Shubuya–for 99¢ each. The only downside is that you can’t use the existing iPhone camera and then use the Hipstamatic to alter your pics.

[Via SwissMiss]