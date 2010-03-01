Can Brands Launch Sustainable Campaigns Without Being Accused of Greenwashing?

It’s not easy being green–especially if you’re a company. Consumers in the United States have cooled on sustainable brands, due primarily to the economy. Most want to do the right thing, but marketers were slow to demonstrate the economic value of some green brands.

And consumers have also become much more savvy about knowing what brands really are green and which ones aren’t. So if a company suddenly launches its first sustainable campaign, people get suspicious.

Believable brand positioning is based on the compelling truths, or pillars. The most respected brands that get credit for their policies on social responsibility are the ones that live it, not just promote it. For these brands, building their brand around sustainability was not a choice. Its part of their personality. So it’s believable.

GE is a great example of a company probably not thought of as sustainable even a few years ago. It now has a complete brand focus on Ecomagination. Having a reputation for polluting the Hudson and then refusing to clean it up, GE made a strategic decision six or seven years ago to turn their brand toward sustainability, knowing they would catch a lot of flak while trying to prove themselves.

As a premier sponsor of the Vancouver Olympics, GE is pressing forward with their new position, explaining how their brand can help our ability to be more green. GE helped renovate the broadcast headquarters, the Vancouver Convention Centre, by adding a rain-catchment system, wastewater-treatment system, and rooftop garden. Just by associating themselves with the Vancouver games (a city that draws nearly 90% of its power from renewable sources), they may just convince the naysayers that sustainability is a key pillar. GE now has to begin living sustainability. With a true move in their product development criteria, this should not be a problem.