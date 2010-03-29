National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

Small businesses account for 70% of U.S. commerce, but the going can be lonely for owners. Advice and sympathy are out there. SCORE, a not-for-profit partner of the Small Business Administration, offers free counseling, and its volunteers — mostly retired business owners — have advised more than 8 million clients, many of them clueless. “People want to open a restaurant, so you ask what they know about restaurants. They say, ‘I eat in them,’ ” says SCORE counselor Martin Lehman. “We guide them. You can’t run a

restaurant if you don’t know how to wash the dishes.” — SS