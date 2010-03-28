“Picasso: Themes and Variations” Opens at MoMA

Many artists have seen printmaking as a cheap concession to commerce, but not Picasso. To him, it was a chance to experiment. His prints are quite affordable today. “You can easily find one for about $2,000,” says Mary Bartow, director of the prints department at Sotheby’s. But they multiply in value when sold in sets — a focus of this New York exhibit of Picasso prints. The show features about 100, including the famous Bull series, which gives a step-by-step progression from realism to abstraction. The images would typically sell for $10,000 apiece at auction. Put together? As much as $300,000. — EW