IEEE Virtual Reality Conference

Kent Quirk says the future of office meetings lies in Linden Lab’s Second Life. The aptly named Quirk, a speaker at this Waltham, Massachusetts, gathering, may be biased: He’s a developer at the lab. But it has been trying to make meeting via avatar more accessible — last fall, it released Second Life Enterprise, software that lets companies run private versions of the virtual world. Our favorite feature is the Frustration Orb. “If a meeting is becoming unproductive, people can anonymously click a glowing ball in the middle of the table,” Quirk explains. “If it turns red [reflecting lots of clicks], everybody knows to get back on track.” We’ll take three. — DM