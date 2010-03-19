What’s Next Boomer Business Summit

There’s opportunity in the $800-billion-and-maturing-with-the-boomers caregiving niche, and “this conference is at the vortex,” says Mary Furlong, organizer of the Chicago conference. She wanted to bring together investors and innovators — from biggies such as Intel, with its Health Guide remote-health monitor, to upstarts like Wellcore, which will unveil its rival monitoring system at the summit — who are prospecting on the frontier of boomer-targeted tech. How big could this business get? “This is the Louisiana Purchase and people can only see as far as Louisiana,” she says. “They can’t even conceive of California yet.” — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM