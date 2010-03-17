advertisement
100th Birthday of the National Museum of Natural History

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

To mark its first century, this Smithsonian museum in Washington is celebrating us all with the new $20.7 million, 15,000-square-foot Hall of Human Origins. Highlights will include forensically reconstructed faces of early human ancestors and an interactive “family tree” dating back 6 million years. To its credit, the Smithsonian seems to recognize that most of us have evolved past visiting in person: A replica of the hall — with bonus features such as 3-D rotatable scans of fossils — will be available online. — DAN MACSAI

wed, march 17

EVOLVE

