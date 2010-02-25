100th Birthday of the National Museum of Natural History

To mark its first century, this Smithsonian museum in Washington is celebrating us all with the new $20.7 million, 15,000-square-foot Hall of Human Origins. Highlights will include forensically reconstructed faces of early human ancestors and an interactive “family tree” dating back 6 million years. To its credit, the Smithsonian seems to recognize that most of us have evolved past visiting in person: A replica of the hall — with bonus features such as 3-D rotatable scans of fossils — will be available online. — DAN MACSAI