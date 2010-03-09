Game Developers Conference

Casual gaming has ruled the past year, so much so that the GDC in San Francisco has added a Social and Online Games Summit to talk all things Facebook and iPhone. Part of the growth comes from the startling number of young gamers: 82% of 2- to 17-year-olds in America — that’s 56 million people — say they play. “It’s important to have an immersive experience where kids are learning but don’t know it,” says John Popadiuk, director of the educational-gaming project Nanoschool Kids. “This has to be a 21st-century mantra of sorts, as all kids basically are growing up in a ‘more pure’ digital age.” In other words, GDC attendees, do it for the children. — ZACHARY WILSON