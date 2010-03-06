The 82nd Academy Awards

The Oscars may seem as if they’re all about who gets to hoist those 8.5-pound statuettes, but the designers whose gowns are worn to the ceremony are the night’s other big winners, raking in millions in PR and buzz. (We’re still talking about that vintage Valentino Julia Roberts wore in 2001, when she won for that dress and maybe for Erin Brockovich.) Red-carpet faves like Oscar de la Renta and Elie Saab no doubt will appear, but the happiest designer this year will be an unknown. In the Academy’s Oscars Designer Challenge, 10 up-and-comers will send gowns down the catwalk in a pre-awards show, and the winning design — picked by online voters — will be worn by a statuette presenter on awards night. We’d say that’s definitely worth more than Oscar’s weight in gold. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER