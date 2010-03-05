advertisement
MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

The geeks shall inherit the sports. Statistical analysis has reshaped how teams in every sport evaluate talent and call plays. But as once-vanguard stats such as baseball’s on-base percentage go mainstream (thanks, Moneyball), the box scores of the future will be debated — and analyzed — at this Cambridge, Massachusetts, meeting. So what goes in it? One top contender is the UZR (ultimate zone rating), a defensive metric developed by Mitchel Lichtman to gauge how well a fielder saves runs at his position; third baseman Adrian Beltre, signed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Red Sox, has the second-highest UZR since 2002. No word on Lichtman’s USGR (ultimate sports-geek rating), but we’re guessing it’s very, very high. — DL

sat, march 06

CRUNCH
