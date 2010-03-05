MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

The geeks shall inherit the sports. Statistical analysis has reshaped how teams in every sport evaluate talent and call plays. But as once-vanguard stats such as baseball’s on-base percentage go mainstream (thanks, Moneyball), the box scores of the future will be debated — and analyzed — at this Cambridge, Massachusetts, meeting. So what goes in it? One top contender is the UZR (ultimate zone rating), a defensive metric developed by Mitchel Lichtman to gauge how well a fielder saves runs at his position; third baseman Adrian Beltre, signed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Red Sox, has the second-highest UZR since 2002. No word on Lichtman’s USGR (ultimate sports-geek rating), but we’re guessing it’s very, very high. — DL