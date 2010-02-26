Obama’s “Director of Game Changers” Talks Energy Breakthroughs

When the Soviet Sputnik beat American satellites into space in 1957, the U.S. tried to reclaim its technological edge by creating the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which pursued high-risk, high-payoff tech breakthroughs. DARPA contributed to the creation of GPS, speech-recognition algorithm … and the internet.

One could say the U.S. is facing three energy Sputniks now—its

foreign-oil dependence, its diminishing technological lead, and climate change. Energy Secretary Steven Chu hopes that a new agency modeled after DARPA—Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy—will bring similar breakthroughs in the energy field. He placed a former colleague from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory,

mechanical engineer Arun Majumdar, in charge of ARPA-E. Last fall the

agency awarded $400 million in stimulus-act funding to 37 projects (see a list). Another round of funding will be announced in April.

Majumdar visited Seattle last week to talk energy with Bill Gates,

meet with venture capitalists, and speak at the University of

Washington Department of Computer Science & Engineering. I caught

up with him after his speech for an interview in the back of a

decidedly non-high-tech minivan.

Q. What advances in energy technology are you excited about these days?

A. Storage. Let’s say we create battery

technology that improves hybrid electric vehicles. You can then use

electricity to run our cars, and that becomes part of our energy

security. The other part is carbon-capture technology for coal. Storage in general is a huge missing piece in the grid today. If you can get it cost effectively, that’s a game-changer.