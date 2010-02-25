And the Olympics Uniform Gold Medal Goes to…the Dutch! (Designed by Canada)

How about asking a native artist from the host nation to design your Olympic uniforms? That’s what the Dutch did, and I honestly think they deserve the gold medal in design.

I’m really impressed with the fact that they placed the art, culture and imagery of Canada–the place where their athletes would actually compete–above the national iconography of their own. They did so without aping the national colors (red and white) or primary icon (the maple leaf) of the host but rather by utilizing the rich cultural imagery and motifs of the Northwest Canadian tribes. The Dutch team’s look was created by Canadian artist, Alano Edzerza. Take a look and see if you agree, then cast your vote. We need a gold, silver and bronze on the uniform design medal podium and I’d love to hear some feedback.

On another note, keep your eyes peeled for a bright orange blur on the speedskating oval. It’s the event that the good-natured Dutch absolutely rule. It’s their national sport and their fans at home, as well as at the Olympics, are absolutely rabid. Unfortunately their coaching staff has a directionally challenged weak link. No matter in terms of uniforms, this design looks as good in consolation as it does in victory.

[Top images via Edzerza Gallery; bottom images via the Vancouver 2010 site]

