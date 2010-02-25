Palm Expects 2010 Revenue to Be “Well Below” Forecast–Beginning of the End?

I blame the iPhone. The original smartphone company now helmed, ironically enough, by ex-Apple man Jon Rubenstein, has revised its guidance for 2010. A statement issued by the Sunnyvale company reckons that Q3 of 2010 will harvest revenues of between $285 and $310 on a non-GAAP basis, and blames it on “slower than expected consumer adoption of the company’s products.” Its original forecast had the whole year’s revenue at between $1.6 and $1.8 billion.