Palm Expects 2010 Revenue to Be “Well Below” Forecast–Beginning of the End?

I blame the iPhone. The original smartphone company now helmed, ironically enough, by ex-Apple man Jon Rubenstein, has revised its guidance for 2010. A statement issued by the Sunnyvale company reckons that Q3 of 2010 will harvest revenues of between $285 and $310 on a non-GAAP basis, and blames it on “slower than expected consumer adoption of the company’s products.” Its original forecast had the whole year’s revenue at between $1.6 and $1.8 billion.
Rubenstein tried to put a positive spin on it. “Palm WebOS is recognized as a groundbreaking platform that enables one of the best smartphone experiences available today, and our work to evolve the platform and bring industry-leading technology to market continues,” he said. Last year, Palm Pre enjoyed just 13 days as the world’s pre-eminent smartphone before the iPhone 3G S showed the rest of the market a clean pair of heels.
[Via Palm]