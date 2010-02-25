Can Dell’s Tablet Rival Apple’s iPad?

Though HP’s tablet was highly featured in Microsoft’s recent Windows 7 launch, Dell is also keen to get in on the new tablet PC market, and recently has been pushing its iPad competitor. Which begs the question, can it kick it?

According to Dell’s general manager of tablet devices Neeraj Choubey, speaking to Wired, the upcoming Mini 5 tablet (still a tentative name) is a gizmo “optimized for media consumption” which makes it seem pitched at exactly the same market that Apple’s targeting. Like the iPad it’ll also offer “the full Web-browsing experience”–though we suspect this is a dig at Apple’s controversial avoidance of Adobe Flash–and it’ll sit in exactly the same middle ground between a laptop and a smartphone, where it will replace “everything” the smartphone does (except fit in your jeans pocket, presumably.) This highlights that the Mini 5 will be able to make calls, a bonus that Apple hasn’t once associated with the iPad, even while we confidently suspect it’ll be able to make VoIP calls via apps like Skype.

But how else does the tech in the Mini 5 stand up to the iPad? From the dribs and drabs of data that have leaked out about both, here’s a comparison.

Dell Mini 5

OS: Google Android

Screen size: 5-inches, scaling up to more at a “later” date. Multitouch

Screen aspect ratio: 16:9, same as HDTV, close to movie-sized

CPU: Qualcomm snapdragon 1GHz

Connectivity: Wi-fi, 3G, Bluetooth (assumed)

Apps: Android compatible, including business productivity, MP3 store from Amazon

Cameras: Front-facing Webcam, rear-facing 5-megapixel unit

Price: “Competitive”

Due: “A couple of months”

Extras: Cloud-sharing of documents, files

Apple iPad

OS: iPhone derivative

Screen size: 9.7 inches, multitouch (with over “a thousand” sensor pixels)

Screen aspect ratio: 4:3, same as regular TV

CPU: Apple A4 custom design, system on a chip, 1GHz

Connectivity: Wi-fi, 3G, Bluetooth

Apps: iPhone, plus dedicated iPad apps, including iWork business apps, iTunes MP3/movie store

Cameras: None reported, though heavily rumored

Price: $499 entry level, no 3G, up to $830 with more storage, GPS, 3G

Due: end of March

Extras: Well over 100,000 apps available in app store

These specs show precisely how closely Dell is hoping to ape Apple’s business model, right down to basing the device on a smartphone OS and aiming it at the same sort of casual business user that Apple is hoping to attract with its tweaked iWorks suite. While the Dell does score over the first-generation iPad, which will not have any in-built imaging, and a more movie-friendly screen aspect ratio, it lacks the amazingly full App Store ecosystem–which will soon be even more densely populated with iPad-friendly and iPad-only apps. The other big question centers on the screen size, because one of the transformational technologies in the iPad is its enormous touch screen, a feature the Mini 5 will lack…until a few generations later, buy which time Apple may well have boosted the iPad’s specs (exactly has it’s done for the iPhone) to keep it ahead of the competition.