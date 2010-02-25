Breaking: Folks Still Love Booze, That Funny Feeling Inside

Former San Francisco Chronicle columnist and National Treasure Herb Caen called the stuff in his “vitamin V.” It was the drink of choice for The Thin Man‘s boozing sleuths Nick and Nora Charles–he claims that in order to make a proper one requires the right amount of rhythm. And he claimed it rather coherently after drinking six of them! It’s simple and classic and it will totally freaky deak you.

Has a cocktail ever inspired more rhapsodizing than the martini? No, no it has not. (Absinthe is not a cocktail.) Sadly, the fabled three-martini lunch is no longer a viable physical or financial option. But the occasional stiff one is still recommended. Hell, these days it sometimes seems essential. At least that’s the attitude of two of New York City’s more active email newsletter services who next week inaugurate something they are calling Martini Week. Sounds promising!

The geniuses behind this liquid promotion are the foodie hub Tasting Table and dude spot Thrillist. And as the drink in question has been known to cause a bit of cloudiness both inside and out of the glass, it seems appropriate that Martini Week is actually two weeks, March 1 – 14. Several of the area’s best restaurants–including Bobo and Tabla–are hoping the special rates on customized martinis will lure diners out into the perpetually dark days and nights of late Winter. At $10 a pop the drink prices might still seem a little steep, but trust us, at these joints that’s a deal worth drinking (rhythmically) to. So while middle-brow chains like Houlihan’s go digital to drum up business, other more refined restaurants are reaching for the top shelf.

