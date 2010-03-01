advertisement
National Pig Day

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

In 1972, sisters Ellen Stanley and Mary Lynne Rave started National Pig
Day to celebrate our porcine friends and the $44 billion industry built
on their backs (and shoulders and bellies). How to mark the occasion is
still up for debate four decades later, but perhaps you could follow
the example of Iowa real-estate agent Brooks Reynolds. In 2008, he
started the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival in Des Moines. “It’s an outlet,”
Reynolds says, “to spread our love of bacon to the masses.” Wait, who
— especially in Iowa — didn’t already love bacon? — ERICA WESTLY

mon, march 01

PORK OUT

