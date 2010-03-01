In 1972, sisters Ellen Stanley and Mary Lynne Rave started National Pig

Day to celebrate our porcine friends and the $44 billion industry built

on their backs (and shoulders and bellies). How to mark the occasion is

still up for debate four decades later, but perhaps you could follow

the example of Iowa real-estate agent Brooks Reynolds. In 2008, he

started the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival in Des Moines. “It’s an outlet,”

Reynolds says, “to spread our love of bacon to the masses.” Wait, who

— especially in Iowa — didn’t already love bacon? — ERICA WESTLY