Earl Cox’s Tesla Charging Station Makes Electric Roadtrip From L.A. to S.F. a Reality

Planning to take a road trip from L.A. to San Francisco in an electric Tesla Roadster? The car needs to be recharged about halfway through the 400 mile journey. That’s a problem if you don’t happen to have a friend willing to lend their Tesla Home Charger for a few hours. Fortunately, a kind-hearted Tesla supporter named Earl Cox has donated one of the $2,000 devices to Harris Ranch, a restaurant and inn located in Coalinga, California–just about halfway between the two cities. In addition to helping out Roadster drivers, the charger could give a boost to Harris Ranch, which will soon have EV fans loitering for hours on end while they wait for their vehicles to charge.

Harris Ranch’s installation, scheduled to be unveiled on March 5, isn’t the only Tesla chargepoint in the state. EV Charger News lists a total of 15 stations sprinkled throughout California. But if you want to get from L.A. to S.F. without making a detour, you have Earl Cox to thank. It’s not a huge deal in the grand scheme of an electric vehicle infrastructure, but it’s a start.

[Via Autobloggreen]